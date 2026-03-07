Maxi Kleber Injury: Listed as questionable
Kleber (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Kleber remains day-to-day after two straight absences for the Lakers. His availability isn't going to make many waves in fantasy hoops with Deandre Ayton off the injury report.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1848 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 1087 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21137 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers166 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So FarFebruary 5, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More