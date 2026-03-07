Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Kleber (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Kleber remains day-to-day after two straight absences for the Lakers. His availability isn't going to make many waves in fantasy hoops with Deandre Ayton off the injury report.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
