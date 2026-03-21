Maxi Kleber Injury: Not playing Saturday
Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Kleber has not played since March 8 while rehabbing from a back strain, though he progressed enough in his recovery to participate in Thursday's practice with the G League's South Bay Lakers. His next opportunity to play is Monday against the Pistons, though it's unclear whether he'll join his team toward the tail end of its six-game road trip.
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