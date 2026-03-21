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Maxi Kleber Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Kleber has not played since March 8 while rehabbing from a back strain, though he progressed enough in his recovery to participate in Thursday's practice with the G League's South Bay Lakers. His next opportunity to play is Monday against the Pistons, though it's unclear whether he'll join his team toward the tail end of its six-game road trip.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
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