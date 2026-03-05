Maxi Kleber Injury: Not playing Thursday
Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
Kleber is working through a back injury that will sideline him for Thursday's game, though he could be available for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set against the Pacers on Friday. He's averaging 11.0 minutes off the bench this season, and that playing time will likely be absorbed by Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt.
