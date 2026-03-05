Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber is working through a back injury that will sideline him for Thursday's game, though he could be available for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set against the Pacers on Friday. He's averaging 11.0 minutes off the bench this season, and that playing time will likely be absorbed by Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
