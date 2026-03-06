Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 1:14pm

Kleber (back) won't play Friday versus the Pacers.

This will be Kleber's second straight game on the inactive list due to the back injury, and with Deandre Ayton (knee) also unavailable for Friday's game, Jaxson Hayes should get all the run he can handle. Kleber's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Knicks.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 10
Author Image
Joe Mayo
86 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
136 days ago
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers
NBA
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
165 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So Far
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So Far
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 5, 2025