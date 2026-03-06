Maxi Kleber Injury: Out again Friday
Kleber (back) won't play Friday versus the Pacers.
This will be Kleber's second straight game on the inactive list due to the back injury, and with Deandre Ayton (knee) also unavailable for Friday's game, Jaxson Hayes should get all the run he can handle. Kleber's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Knicks.
