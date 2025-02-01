Fantasy Basketball
Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Part of blockbuster trade to Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

The Mavericks are sending Kleber, Luka Doncic (calf) and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis (abdomen), Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick while the Jazz receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two 2025 second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kleber was involved in Saturday night's three-team blockbuster trade that centered around Doncic and Davis. Kleber's involvement in the trade was mostly to match salaries as he underwent surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right foot, which could have him out for the rest of the 2024-25 season. However, Kleber could return for the playoffs should the Lakers qualify and would provide Los Angeles with a big man who can stretch the floor.

