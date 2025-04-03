Fantasy Basketball
Maxi Kleber Injury: Progresses to on-court work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

The Lakers announced Thursday that Maxi Kleber has progressed to on-court activities, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber underwent right foot surgery on Jan. 30, with an uncertain timetable for his return to the floor. The Lakers newcomer appears to be getting closer to being cleared to play, but it remains unclear if he'll make his debut with Los Angeles this season.

