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Maxi Kleber Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Kleber (back) is questionable for Monday's game in Detroit.

Kleber was recently able to get in a practice with the Lakers' G League affiliate, and this is the first time he's received the questionable tag since going down with the back issue, so he appears to be on the cusp of a return. That said, he's not a consistent part of the rotation in Los Angeles, so even if he's cleared, he wouldn't be guaranteed minutes.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
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