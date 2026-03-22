Maxi Kleber Injury: Questionable for Monday
Kleber (back) is questionable for Monday's game in Detroit.
Kleber was recently able to get in a practice with the Lakers' G League affiliate, and this is the first time he's received the questionable tag since going down with the back issue, so he appears to be on the cusp of a return. That said, he's not a consistent part of the rotation in Los Angeles, so even if he's cleared, he wouldn't be guaranteed minutes.
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