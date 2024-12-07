Fantasy Basketball
Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Kleber (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kleber appears to be under the weather, and his status for Saturday's game is up in the air. If Kleber is unable to play, Quentin Grimes, P.J. Washington and Spencer Dinwiddie would all be candidates to see an uptick in playing time.

Maxi Kleber
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
