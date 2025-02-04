Fantasy Basketball
Maxi Kleber Injury: Re-evaluated in eight weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 10:31am

The Mavericks announced Tuesday that Kleber will have his surgically repaired right foot re-evaluated in eight weeks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Kleber recently went down with a right foot fracture while with the Mavericks, which resulted in needing surgery. There seems to be a decent chance that the veteran big man could miss the rest of the season, but the Lakers might hope he can return for the playoffs.

