Maxi Kleber Injury: Remains out Sunday

Kleber (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Kleber hasn't played for the Lakers since Jan. 25, and he won't be available for the final game of the regular season, either. It's unclear if he'll have a role in the rotation once the playoffs start April 19, but that scenario seems unlikely. He'd operate as one of the backup options at center behind Jaxson Hayes (hand) in a best-case scenario.