Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Ruled out vs. Suns on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 3:54pm

Kleber (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.

Kleber will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a right hamstring strain. The big man was deemed doubtful before being ruled out, and his next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus Denver. With P.J. Washington also ruled out, Naji Marshall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are both candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Maxi Kleber
Dallas Mavericks
