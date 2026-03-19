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Maxi Kleber Injury: Still out with back strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kleber is out for Thursday's game against Miami with a lumbar back strain.

The Lakers left Kleber without a timetable for a return as of March 12, and the team hasn't offered an update on the veteran center's status. For the time being, Kleber can be deemed out indefinitely.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
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