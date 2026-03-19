Maxi Kleber Injury: Still out with back strain
Kleber is out for Thursday's game against Miami with a lumbar back strain.
The Lakers left Kleber without a timetable for a return as of March 12, and the team hasn't offered an update on the veteran center's status. For the time being, Kleber can be deemed out indefinitely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1860 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 1099 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21149 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers178 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So FarFebruary 5, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More