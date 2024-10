Kleber (hamstring) was not present at Monday's morning shootaround, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kleber left Saturday's loss to the Suns due to a right hamstring injury, and based on this latest update, he could be set to miss his first game of the campaign. If Kleber is held out, Naji Marshall could potentially soak up a handful of minutes.