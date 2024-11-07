Maxi Kleber Injury: Upgraded to doubtful for Friday

Kleber (hamstring) has been upgraded to doubtful for Friday's contest against Phoenix, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber has not played since October 26 due to his hamstring injury, but being upgraded to doubtful is an encouraging sign that he may make his return soon. With P.J. Washington (knee) also out, Naji Marshall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will see extended playing time until one of Kleber or Washington returns.