Maxi Kleber Injury: Without timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kleber is expected to miss additional time while recovering from a lumbar injury, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Kleber has already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls, but it sounds as though he's line for at least a few more absences while he figures out a lumbar issue. The 34-year-old can be considered week-to-week until the Lakers have a concrete timetable to share.

