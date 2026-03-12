Maxi Kleber Injury: Without timetable for return
Kleber is expected to miss additional time while recovering from a lumbar injury, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Kleber has already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls, but it sounds as though he's line for at least a few more absences while he figures out a lumbar issue. The 34-year-old can be considered week-to-week until the Lakers have a concrete timetable to share.
