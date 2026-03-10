Maxi Kleber Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
Kleber was an extremely late addition to the injury report and won't suit up Tuesday due to a back strain. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Chicago. With the big man sidelined, Jarred Vanderbilt could see a bump in minutes.
