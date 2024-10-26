Maxi Kleber Injury: Won't return Saturday

Kleber won't return to Saturday's game against the Suns due to a right hamstring injury, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.

Kleber dealt with several injuries in the 2023-24 season, and this isn't a positive sign for his prospects of earning minutes in the frontcourt. However, with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively ahead of him in the depth chart, Kleber's upside is already minimal in most fantasy formats, so his potential absence shouldn't affect many rosters going forward. The Mavericks' next game is against the Jazz on Monday, and it remains to be seen if Kleber will be able to recover before that matchup.