Maxi Kleber Injury: Won't travel for Tuesday's game

Coach Jason Kidd said Monday that Kleber (hamstring) will not travel with the team for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber is dealing with a right hamstring injury that will hold him out of both Monday and Tuesday's games. However, Kidd said the injury is not expected to be a long-term setback for the big man. The 32-year-old's next opportunity to feature will come Thursday against the Rockets in Dallas.