Maxi Kleber News: Available to play
Kleber (back) is available for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kleber will be available after missing the past two games with a back issue, but with Deandre Ayton (knee) also set to return, Kleber might not be in the rotation. He's appeared in just 34 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1849 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 1088 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21138 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers167 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So FarFebruary 5, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More