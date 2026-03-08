Maxi Kleber News: Available to play

Kleber (back) is available for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kleber will be available after missing the past two games with a back issue, but with Deandre Ayton (knee) also set to return, Kleber might not be in the rotation. He's appeared in just 34 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.