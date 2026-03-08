Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 10:52am

Kleber (back) is available for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kleber will be available after missing the past two games with a back issue, but with Deandre Ayton (knee) also set to return, Kleber might not be in the rotation. He's appeared in just 34 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 10
Author Image
Joe Mayo
88 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
138 days ago
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers
NBA
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
167 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So Far
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So Far
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 5, 2025