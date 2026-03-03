Maxi Kleber News: Available Tuesday

Kleber (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kleber was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday, though he'll shed his questionable tag due to back soreness. The veteran center has appeared in four of the Lakers' last five games, averaging 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 10.0 minutes per tilt during that span.