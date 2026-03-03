Maxi Kleber News: Available Tuesday
Kleber (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Kleber was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday, though he'll shed his questionable tag due to back soreness. The veteran center has appeared in four of the Lakers' last five games, averaging 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 10.0 minutes per tilt during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1844 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 1083 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21133 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers162 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So FarFebruary 5, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More