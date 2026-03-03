Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Kleber (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kleber was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday, though he'll shed his questionable tag due to back soreness. The veteran center has appeared in four of the Lakers' last five games, averaging 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 10.0 minutes per tilt during that span.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
