Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 9:26pm

Kleber will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kleber started the last two games as a result of P.J. Washington's absence due to knee injury, but he will shift back to a bench role Sunday. Kleber holds averages of 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game across four appearances this season.

Maxi Kleber
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now