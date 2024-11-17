Maxi Kleber News: Back to bench Sunday
Kleber will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Kleber started the last two games as a result of P.J. Washington's absence due to knee injury, but he will shift back to a bench role Sunday. Kleber holds averages of 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game across four appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now