Maxi Kleber

Maxi Kleber News: Just 10 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Kleber provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 victory over Memphis.

Kleber was limited to just 10 minutes, the fewest he has played in more than a week. A couple of injuries to other players in recent times had opened up some additional playing time for Kleber. Unfortunately, he failed to make the most of the opportunity, scoring a total of just 10 points in the past seven games. As long as the frontcourt is relatively healthy, Kleber is unlikely to be a difference-maker moving forward.

Maxi Kleber
Dallas Mavericks
