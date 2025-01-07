Maxi Kleber News: Reverts to second unit Tuesday
Kleber is coming off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
The Mavericks will opt to deploy a smaller starting lineup Tuesday after going with a big first unit against Memphis' towering frontcort Monday. Spencer Dinwiddie will take Kleber's spot in the first unit against the Lakers. Over 20 games as a reserve in 2024-25, Kleber has averaged 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 points and 0.8 assists in 18.9 minutes, so he's not worthy of much fantasy attention.
