Kleber (hamstring) will play during Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kleber was deemed doubtful ahead of Sunday's contest, but he will shed his injury designation and suit up. Kleber could find himself in a significant role due to Dereck Lively (shoulder) and P.J. Washington (knee) being out of the lineup.