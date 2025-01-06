Maxi Kleber News: Will start Monday

Kleber will start in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kleber and Naji Marshall will supplant Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes in the starting five Monday, as the Mavericks will go without a traditional point guard in the first unit. Kleber has started in three games thus far, during which he has averaged 1.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 20.7 minutes per contest.