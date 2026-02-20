Maxime Raynaud News: Big double-double in loss
Raynaud finished Thursday's 131-94 loss to the Magic with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes.
The 17 points led the Kings on the night, while the double-double was Raynaud's ninth of the season. Three of them have come in the last eight games, and with Domantas Sabonis (knee) done for the season, Raynaud is in line to handle a big role the rest of the way. Over that eight-game stretch (seven starts), the rookie center is averaging 13.1 points, 9.3 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.
