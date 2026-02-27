Maxime Raynaud headshot

Maxime Raynaud News: Continues to impress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Raynaud closed Thursday's 130-121 win over the Mavericks with 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

Raynaud is being heavily relied on by the Kings with so many injuries in the frontcourt. Over his last five games, he's been a top-60 player in nine-category formats with averages of 15.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
