Maxime Raynaud News: Continues to impress
Raynaud closed Thursday's 130-121 win over the Mavericks with 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.
Raynaud is being heavily relied on by the Kings with so many injuries in the frontcourt. Over his last five games, he's been a top-60 player in nine-category formats with averages of 15.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in MarchYesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More