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Maxime Raynaud News: Double-double against Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Raynaud notched 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 138-109 loss to the Clippers.

It was the 18th double-double of the season for Raynaud, who continues to be productive in a Kings frontcourt missing Domantas Sabonis (knee), Keegan Murray (ankle) and others. The rookie center's 15 boards represented his best showing on the glass since he pulled down 19 against the pelicans on Feb. 9, and he's scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 threes and 1.1 combined steals and blocks over that span while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (8-from-18) from downtown.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
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