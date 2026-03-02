Maxime Raynaud News: Double-double in loss to Lakers
Raynaud had 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Lakers.
The rookie center delivered his 12th double-double of the season, with five of them coming in the last eight games. Over that stretch, Raynaud is averaging 15.0 points, 11.1 boards and 1.8 assists in 31.6 minutes, and his spot in the starting five seems secure with the Kings focused on improving their draft lottery odds and Domantas Sabonis (knee) done for the season.
