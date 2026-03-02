Maxime Raynaud headshot

Maxime Raynaud News: Double-double in loss to Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:58am

Raynaud had 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie center delivered his 12th double-double of the season, with five of them coming in the last eight games. Over that stretch, Raynaud is averaging 15.0 points, 11.1 boards and 1.8 assists in 31.6 minutes, and his spot in the starting five seems secure with the Kings focused on improving their draft lottery odds and Domantas Sabonis (knee) done for the season.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago