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Maxime Raynaud News: Double-doubles vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Raynaud logged 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during the Kings' 123-113 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Raynaud scored seven of his 18 points in the first quarter and finished as the Kings' second-leading scorer behind DeMar DeRozan (22 points) while posting his 17th double-double of the season. It was the fourth time this season that Raynaud connected on at least two threes, with three of those games occurring within his last six outings. The rookie second-rounder has averaged 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 blocks over 33.1 minutes per game since March 1. Raynaud is establishing himself as a long-term piece for the Kings, which might give the franchise something to think about when it comes to the future of Domantas Sabonis (knee).

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
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