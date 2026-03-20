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Maxime Raynaud News: Fires up 30 points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Raynaud finished with 30 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 loss to Philadelphia.

The 2025 second-round pick poured in 30-plus points for a second straight game, as Raynaud continues to impress in a Kings frontcourt gutted by injuries. Over 15 contests since the All-Star break, the rookie center is averaging 17.7 points, 9.3 boards, 2.1 assists and 0.8 blocks, and he's even started to make a splash as a stretch big, going 5-for-9 from three-point range during his two-game heater -- his last trey prior to that came back on Feb. 1.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
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