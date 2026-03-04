Maxime Raynaud News: Leads team with double-double
Raynaud produced 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to Phoenix.
Raynaud delivered a second consecutive double-double during the loss. Although Raynaud's excellent play has made Domantas Sabonis (knee) expendable as the team looks to next season, Sabonis' injury and season-ending surgery could make him a very difficult trade option. The team was close to a deal with the Raptors to send Sabonis packing, but options like that will be difficult to find. His tradeabilty will decide Raynaud's fantasy viability for the 2026-27 campaign, but he's locked in as the go-to center as the season comes to a close.
