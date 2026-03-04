Maxime Raynaud headshot

Maxime Raynaud News: Leads team with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Raynaud produced 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to Phoenix.

Raynaud delivered a second consecutive double-double during the loss. Although Raynaud's excellent play has made Domantas Sabonis (knee) expendable as the team looks to next season, Sabonis' injury and season-ending surgery could make him a very difficult trade option. The team was close to a deal with the Raptors to send Sabonis packing, but options like that will be difficult to find. His tradeabilty will decide Raynaud's fantasy viability for the 2026-27 campaign, but he's locked in as the go-to center as the season comes to a close.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago