Maxime Raynaud News: Loaded stat line in season finale

Raynaud provided 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Raynaud was one of the most productive rookies in the 2025-26 NBA season despite being a second-round pick, as the Stanford star grabbed a starting role once Domantas Sabonis (knee) was ruled out for the rest of the season and produced impressive numbers. Raynaud finished his first year in The Association with averages of 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while starting in 56 of his 74 regular-season appearances and logging 26.6 minutes per game. Raynaud also recorded 18 double-doubles and shot 57.1 percent from the floor.