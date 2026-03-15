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Maxime Raynaud News: Logs 23 points in surprise win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Raynaud logged 23 points (11-12 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Clippers.

Raynaud missed only one of his 12 shot attempts during the victory, and he also did an admirable job of keeping the Clippers' interior players in check. Brook Lopez failed to make a basket, and backup Isaiah Jackson managed only six points. Although he has a lower profile than fellow rookies Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, Raynaud has climbed into contention for the ROY crown thanks to a slew of double-doubles and superb totals as the team's uncontested starter.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
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