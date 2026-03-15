Maxime Raynaud News: Logs 23 points in surprise win
Raynaud logged 23 points (11-12 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Clippers.
Raynaud missed only one of his 12 shot attempts during the victory, and he also did an admirable job of keeping the Clippers' interior players in check. Brook Lopez failed to make a basket, and backup Isaiah Jackson managed only six points. Although he has a lower profile than fellow rookies Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, Raynaud has climbed into contention for the ROY crown thanks to a slew of double-doubles and superb totals as the team's uncontested starter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 114 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups6 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 87 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More