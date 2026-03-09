Maxime Raynaud headshot

Maxime Raynaud News: Records double-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Raynaud supplied 26 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 win over the Bulls.

Raynaud recorded his 14th double-double of the season during the win. The rookie's excellent play under the basket has heightened trade rumors swirling around Domantas Sabonis (knee), who may have played his last game with the Kings. Wth Precious Achiuwa assuming a larger role during Keegan Murray's (ankle) absence, Drew Eubanks is currently Raynaud's only competition.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
