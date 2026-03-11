Maxime Raynaud News: Records double-double in victory
Raynaud finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Pacers.
Raynaud took advantage of Indiana's short-handed frontcourt and logged his fourth double-double in five games. He's played elite ball this month, averaging 18.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups2 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 83 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push5 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now6 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More