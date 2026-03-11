Maxime Raynaud headshot

Maxime Raynaud News: Records double-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Raynaud finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Pacers.

Raynaud took advantage of Indiana's short-handed frontcourt and logged his fourth double-double in five games. He's played elite ball this month, averaging 18.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in March.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
Author Image
Adam King
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago