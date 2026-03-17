Maxime Raynaud headshot

Maxime Raynaud News: Sets new career high in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Raynaud finished with 32 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 132-104 loss to the Spurs.

As has been the case lately, Raynaud was one of the lone bright spots for Sacramento in a blowout loss. The rookie shot with efficiency on the offensive end and fell just one board shy of his fifth double-double of the month. Raynaud's 32-point night marks a new career high, which beats his previous best of 29 points set Dec. 18 against Portland.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 15
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
NBA
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
9 days ago