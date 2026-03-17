Maxime Raynaud News: Sets new career high in scoring

Raynaud finished with 32 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 132-104 loss to the Spurs.

As has been the case lately, Raynaud was one of the lone bright spots for Sacramento in a blowout loss. The rookie shot with efficiency on the offensive end and fell just one board shy of his fifth double-double of the month. Raynaud's 32-point night marks a new career high, which beats his previous best of 29 points set Dec. 18 against Portland.