Maxime Raynaud News: Settling into starting role
Raynaud chipped in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-97 loss to the Rockets.
With Dylan Cardwell (ankle) likely out for another several weeks, Raynaud is holding down the No. 1 center spot for the Kings. Raynuad has started eight consecutive games, averaging 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.5 minutes per contest while shooting 56.1 percent from the field.
