Maxime Raynaud headshot

Maxime Raynaud News: Shines with 28 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:30pm

Raynaud had 28 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 117-113 victory over New Orleans.

Raynaud's rookie efforts have transformed the future of the Kings' frontcourt. The center will likely headline a youth-based rebuild of the team. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Kings unload Domantas Sabonis to clear some cap room in the offseason, as Raynaud's stellar campaign may have made Sabonis expendable. Raynaud was one rebound shy of hitting his 18th double-double of the season during the win.

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings
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