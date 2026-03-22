Maxime Raynaud News: Stays hot in win

Raynaud notched 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 victory over the Nets.

Raynaud kept his foot on the gas pedal, scoring at least 22 points for a third consecutive game. With fellow rookie big man Dylan Cardwell still working his way back from a recent 11-game layoff due to a left ankle sprain, Raynaud is gaining a strong hold on the top center role. Raynaud has averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over 33.6 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 60.2 percent from the field during this span.