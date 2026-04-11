Maxime Raynaud News: Strikes for 23 in Friday's win
Raynaud finished with 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-118 win over Golden State.
The rookie center just missed his 19th double-double as he has a strong close to the campaign. Raynaud has scored in double digits in 11 of the last 12 games, averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 boards, 1.9 assists and 0.8 threes while shooting 57.2 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2913 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 2418 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 2418 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxime Raynaud See More