Maxime Raynaud News: Strikes for 23 in Friday's win

Raynaud finished with 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-118 win over Golden State.

The rookie center just missed his 19th double-double as he has a strong close to the campaign. Raynaud has scored in double digits in 11 of the last 12 games, averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 boards, 1.9 assists and 0.8 threes while shooting 57.2 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.