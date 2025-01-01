Maxwell Lewis Injury: Exits with injury
Lewis went back to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 130-113 loss to Toronto and did not return, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Lewis made his Nets debut Wednesday but suffered the injury shortly after checking in. The former Laker made a three-pointer prior to suffering the injury. Per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com, Lewis had to be carried off the court and was unable to put weight on his left leg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now