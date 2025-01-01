Maxwell Lewis Injury: Exits with injury

Lewis went back to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 130-113 loss to Toronto and did not return, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Lewis made his Nets debut Wednesday but suffered the injury shortly after checking in. The former Laker made a three-pointer prior to suffering the injury. Per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com, Lewis had to be carried off the court and was unable to put weight on his left leg.