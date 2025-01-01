Fantasy Basketball
Maxwell Lewis

Maxwell Lewis Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 6:56pm

Lewis went back to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 130-113 loss to Toronto and did not return, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Lewis made his Nets debut Wednesday but suffered the injury shortly after checking in. The former Laker made a three-pointer prior to suffering the injury. Per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com, Lewis had to be carried off the court and was unable to put weight on his left leg.

Maxwell Lewis
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
