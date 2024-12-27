Maxwell Lewis News: Assigned to G League

The Lakers assigned Lewis to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

Lewis will rejoin South Bay ahead of its matchup with the Cleveland Charge on Friday. The 22-year-old possesses a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster but has seen steady action in the G League this season, averaging 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game over eight appearances with South Bay.