Maxwell Lewis headshot

Maxwell Lewis News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 9:30am

The Lakers assigned Lewis to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

Lewis will rejoin South Bay ahead of its matchup with the Cleveland Charge on Friday. The 22-year-old possesses a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster but has seen steady action in the G League this season, averaging 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game over eight appearances with South Bay.

Maxwell Lewis
Los Angeles Lakers
