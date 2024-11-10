Maxwell Lewis News: Back to NBA

The Lakers recalled Lewis from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Lewis had a stellar outing during South Bay's season opener, posting 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during the 110-96 win over the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday. Lewis has appeared in only one NBA contest this season.