Maxwell Lewis News: Cleared to suit up Wednesday
Lewis (recently traded) isn't listed on the Nets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Lewis is cleared to suit up and make his Nets' debut, but he's unlikely to see any playing time with his new squad, at least at first. Lewis made only seven appearances at the NBA level for the Lakers before being traded, averaging 4.1 minutes per game.
