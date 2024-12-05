Maxwell Lewis News: Fails to score in nine minutes

Lewis finished Wednesday's 134-93 loss to the Heat with zero points (0-2 FG) in nine minutes.

Lewis logged a career-high nine minutes, sliding into the rotation for just the sixth time this season. Having only touched the floor during garbage time, Lewis continues to be a non-factor despite the Lakers' recent struggles. Based on what we have seen to this point in his career, there is no reason to think Lewis will assume a larger role any time soon.