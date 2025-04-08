Fantasy Basketball
Maxwell Lewis News: Full stat line off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Lewis ended Tuesday's 119-114 victory over the Pelicans with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

Lewis supplied a full stat line Tuesday, providing a spark off the bench. Lewis has played at least 27 minutes in all of his past three contests, recording at least 10 points and four boards in each outing. The rebuilding Nets could give the 2023 second-rounder a similar amount of playing time in their final three games of the regular season.

