Maxwell Lewis headshot

Maxwell Lewis News: Goes back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Lewis was assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate Sunday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Lewis will join the South Bay Lakers for their matchup against the Stockton Kings on Sunday. The 22-year-old has appeared in one G League Tip-Off Tournament game thus far, during which he contributed 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 29 minutes.

Maxwell Lewis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
