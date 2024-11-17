Maxwell Lewis News: Goes back to G League

Lewis was assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate Sunday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Lewis will join the South Bay Lakers for their matchup against the Stockton Kings on Sunday. The 22-year-old has appeared in one G League Tip-Off Tournament game thus far, during which he contributed 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 29 minutes.