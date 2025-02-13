Maxwell Lewis News: Makes garbage-time cameo
Lewis (tibia) played the final 27 seconds of Wednesday's 102-96 win over the 76ers, recording no statistics during his time on the court.
Lewis returned to action after fracturing his left tibia in his Nets debut in a Jan. 1 loss to the Raptors. Though he's healthy again, the second-year forward is expected to find himself outside of the Brooklyn rotation more often than not.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now