Maxwell Lewis headshot

Maxwell Lewis News: Not in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 12:36pm

Lewis won't start Sunday's game against the Raptors, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

With Ziaire Williams unavailable, Lewis drew a spot start Thursday against Minnesota. However, the latter will retreat to the bench Sunday, as the Nets are starting Williams, Reece Beekman, Keon Johnson, Trendon Watford and Drew Timme. Across his last 10 games as a reserve, Lewis has averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.

Maxwell Lewis
Brooklyn Nets
